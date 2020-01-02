Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
their home
234 Indian Trail Drive
Franklin Lakes, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
their home
234 Indian Trail Drive
Franklin Lakes, NJ
View Map
Franklin Lakes - Alexander Becker, 91, of Franklin Lakes, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Born in Paterson, he lived in Wayne before moving to Franklin Lakes 55 years ago. Alexander was a graduate of Providence College where he was a varsity basketball player. His family owned and operated Neers Drug Store in Paterson, NJ which was a landmark as part of the Underground Railroad. He was a pilot for United Airlines, a talented artist and an avid golfer at Ridgewood Country Club. Alexander is survived by his wife Alice, daughters Ivy Becker-Schaeffler and Virginia Azzato and her husband John, and granddaughter Frances Schaeffler. He is also survived by his siblings Ellen Zegal, Frank Becker, Ruth Hoffner, and Martin Becker. The family will receive friends from 11:30 to 1pm on Friday, January 3 at their home, 234 Indian Trail Drive, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417. A funeral service will at 1pm at the home. Interment will follow at the George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. Arrangements by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com.
