Alexander C. De Hooge
Little Falls - ALEXANDER C. DE HOOGE, 85, died Thursday, August 29, 2019.
Born in Little Falls, NJ, Mr. De Hooge was a lifelong resident. He was a Pharmacist at various are pharmacies. Mr. De Hooge earned his BS at Rutgers University, Newark and was a Veteran of the US Army during the Korean War era. He was an avid reader.
He is survived by his wife, the former Joan Vreeland and his son, Mark A. De Hooge, both of Little Falls and predeceased by his parents, Charles and Matilda (nee Pawlik) De Hooge.
Visitation will be from 2-4 pm on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at Bizub-Parker Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be 10:00 am Friday at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to: , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or Great Notch Fore Co. #4, 170 Long Hill Road, Little Falls, NJ 07424. Visit www.bizub.com for driving directions/ online condolences.