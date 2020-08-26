1/
Alexander E. Kwiatkowski
1923 - 2020
Alexander E. Kwiatkowski

Brick - Alexander E. Kwiatkowski 96, of Brick passed away Monday August 24, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Jersey City, NJ. After marrying the love of his life he moved and raised his family in Palisades Park before moving to Brick 18 years ago.

Alexander worked for Western Electric, in Kearny for forty years. He proudly served 2 tours of duty in the United States Coast Guard. He sailed on the USS Sheliak (AKA_62) an Andromedia class attack cargo ship. He saw action in the Pacific theater being part of Battle of Okinawa and invasion April of 1945.

He will be fondly remembered for his quick wit and sharp tongued one liners along with his favorite hobby, being a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Alexander was predeceased by his son Brian in 1956. Surviving is his wife of 69 years Michele Gualtieri Kwiatkowski; three children Robert Kwiatkowski and his wife Kathleen, Mark Kwiatkowski and his wife Karen and Lori and her husband Michael Longfield; ten grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday from 9:00am - 11:00 am at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy.88, Brick. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Greater NJ Chapter, 23 Vreeland Road #105, Florham Park, NJ 07932 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital,501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Colonial Funeral Homes- Owner John A. Cutaio NJ Lic. No. 2763 - Brick
AUG
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Colonial Funeral Homes- Owner John A. Cutaio NJ Lic. No. 2763 - Brick
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Homes- Owner John A. Cutaio NJ Lic. No. 2763 - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
