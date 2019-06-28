Services
Petrik Funeral Home
140 Palisade Avenue
Bogota, NJ 07603
(201) 487-3053
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Resources
Bogota - Mayor Alexander Frank Kelemen 85 of Bogota died June 26, 2019. A man who was bigger than life and will be greatly missed by all. He was a Marine veteran of the Korean War. Before retiring, he was an Elevator Mechanic with Local #1, Long Island, NY. He served as Mayor of Bogota from 1984-1988 and was a councilman from 1980-1984. He was president of Bogota Buc Boosters from 1974-1982 and he coached Rec football and baseball and was co-founder of Bogota Recreation Project Success. He was the founder of the Bogota Ski Club and belonged to the N. East Bergen County Mayor's Association and the N. East Civic Association. He served on the Bogota Recreation Commission and Planning Board and was an active member of the Bogota Republican Club. He played drums with St. Vincent's Cadets Drum and Bugle Corps, Bayonne. Beloved husband of the late Florence L. Kelemen. Devoted father of Kerry Roche and husband Kevin and Mayor Christopher M. Kelemen and wife Dianne. Dear brother of the late Margaret Creange, Joseph and John. He was predeceased by his loving grandson Brian Roche and is survived by his grandchildren Amannda, Kerin, Nicolle, Shannon(Daniel Brown & Mallory), Alexander,II, ChrisAnne, Rebecca(fiancé Gordon Kohles) and Caitlin; and great grandfather of Lacey Lillianne Kohles. Also survived by many loving extended family members and dear friends and his dog Scooch. Funeral service at Petrik Funeral Home, 140 Palisade Avenue, Bogota, Monday morning at 9:30. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm. The family would like to thank the Holy Name Hospital medical and nursing staffs and the incredible ICU for all of their professional and loving care.
