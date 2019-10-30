|
|
Alexander J. De George
River Edge - Alexander J. De George, 85, of River Edge, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 55 years, Bonita A. De George (2017). Devoted father of Craig De George and his wife Maryann and Laurie Ann De George. Cherished grandfather of Kailey and Ashley. Dear brother-in-law of William "Ron" Weiscarger and his wife Patricia. Also survived by his loving nieces, Tara, Andrea, Rebecca and their families.
Alexander was born in the Bronx, NY to Rosella and Alexander J. De George Sr. He was an Army and Navy veteran, a member of the Knights of Columbus, Msgr. Burke Council #5150, River Edge and Elks Lodge #2001, Paramus, and a parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle Church, River Edge, and was an electrician with IBEW Local 3, New York City. Alexander grew up on the Hudson River, spending many enjoyable hours racing hydro planes from the De George Boat House on Dykman Street. He was also a die-hard N.Y. Giants fan.
Mass Saturday, Nov. 2nd, 10 AM, St Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, River Edge. Visitation Friday, Nov. 1st beginning at 4 PM and concluding at 8 PM at the Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, 869 Kinderkamack Rd., River Edge. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alexander's memory to Villalobos Rescue Center (Pits & Parolees), New Orleans, LA.