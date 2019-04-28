Services
Compassionate Cremation Services, Inc.
583 Van Houten Ave
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-777-0949
Alexander Livoti

Midland Park - Alexander Livoti, 85, of Midland Park, passed away on April 21, 2019. Born in Manhattan, he lived in Jersey City and Wood-Ridge before recently moving to Midland Park. A US Air Force Veteran of the Korean War, Alexander was a Telephone Technician for Verizon in Manhattan for 30 years. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (Pecora), who passed away in 1997. Devoted father of Maria Ari and her husband John of Midland Park, and Nicholas Livoti of Saginaw, TX. Loving grandfather of Gem and John Patrick Ari, and Gianna Livoti. Dear brother of Joseph and Gino Livoti, Gilda Matza, and the late Salvatore Livoti. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Compassionate Cremation Services, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. www.CompassionateNJ.com
