Alexander Nicholas Nagy
Montvale - Alexander Nicholas Nagy, 73, long-time resident of Montvale, NJ, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020. Loving husband of Barbara (Lewis) Nagy for almost 50 years (married 1971). Cherished father of Michael (Molly) Nagy of Montvale, Elizabeth (Jason) Hogle of Emerson, NJ and Laura (Carl) Schmidt of Ridgefield, CT. Beloved Pop Pop of Collin, Kaitlyn, Hannah, Addison, Julia, Abigail, Ryan and a new grandson due in June. He was pre-deceased by his sister, Susie Erdos, and was also a caring brother-in-law to Donald (Joanne) Lewis of Westwood, NJ, Andrew (Inez) Lewis of Park Ridge, NJ, Lajos Erdos of Ellenville, NY and David (Kathleen) Lewis of Chicago, IL. Uncle of Susanna Rich, Amanda Fitzpatrick, Craig Lewis, Andrew Lewis, Melanie McAndrew, Julia Lewis, Ryan Lewis and Andrew Lewis. Born to Stephen and Margaret Nagy, Al was a child when his family emigrated from Hungary during the Russian Invasion of 1946.
Raised in Passaic, NJ, he was a proud graduate of Pope Pius H.S. and Fairleigh Dickinson University, which he attended at night while working full-time at General Foods. He was honored to have worked for ESM Ferolie, Montvale, for over 30 years.
Al led a life of selflessness during which he was always looking to help others. Proud member of the Tri-Boro Volunteer Ambulance Corps in Park Ridge, NJ for over 30 years, during which time he served in various leadership roles. Long-time member of the Pascack Reformed Church in Park Ridge, for which he also served in various leadership roles. Commissioner for the Montvale Volunteer Fire Department. Former treasurer of the Montvale Athletic League, volunteer coach for youth soccer and softball teams, and soccer referee coordinator.
In his limited spare time, he loved traveling with his family and friends (including trips to the beaches of North Carolina, trips to Disney World and cruises), attending college football games at Rutgers and West Point with friends, going out to dinner with family and friends at Davey's Locker and Peppercorns, listening to patriotic music, and attending "oldies" concerts.
Al was interred at George Washington Cemetery on March 24th. In Al's memory, donations may be made to the Pascack Reformed Church in Park Ridge, NJ (65 Pascack Road, Park Ridge, NJ 07656 or www.pascackreformedchurch.org/we-serve) or by becoming a much-needed volunteer for the Tri-Boro Volunteer Ambulance Corps. A service will be held at a time in the future when friends and family can gather to celebrate Al. Arrangements by Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., Park Ridge, NJ.