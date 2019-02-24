|
Alexander R. Hnatkow
Edison - ALEXANDER R. HNATKOW, age 92, of Edison passed on February 23, 2019. Beloved husband of 62 years to Dorothy (nee Glaus). Loving father of Matushka Alexandra Konyev and her husband Father George Konyev, Matushka Natalie Kosich and her husband the late Father Sergei Kosich, and Valerie Kline and her husband Rick Kline. Dearest grandfather of Katherine Kosich, George Konyev and Robert Kline.
Alexander was born in Perth Amboy and lived in Edison, NJ for the last 55 years. He attended and is a graduate of the University of Alabama as well as California Institute of Technology (Cal Tech). Alexander was a Architectural and Civil Engineer and is a veteran of the Korean War serving with the U.S. Army and Army Corp. of Engineers.
Services from Three Saints Russian Orthodox Church, Garfield. Visitation and gathering at the church on Monday, February 25th from 4 to 8pm. Parastas at 7:30pm. Funeral service from the church on Tuesday, February 26th beginning at 9:30am. Interment to immediately follow in St. Vladimir's Russian Orthodox Cemetery in Jackson, NJ.