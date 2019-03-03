|
Alexander S. Knapp
Brooklyn, NY - Alexander S. Knapp, age 95, of Brooklyn, NY, formerly of Queens, NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, March 2, 2019 at Maimonides Hospital, in Brooklyn, NY. Beloved husband of the late Martha Knapp, devoted father of Arthur Knapp and his wife Justine, Dr. Charles Knapp and his wife Paula and Karen Knapp, dear brother of Rita Singer, proud Grandfather and Great Grandfather of 7 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren and extended family. Prior to his retirement, Alexander was employed in the garment industry in New York City. He was an Army veteran of W.W. II and was a member of the Jewish War Veterans and the Odd Fellows Lodge, in New York. Services will be 12:30 P.M. today at Louis Suburban Chapel 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West) Fair Lawn, NJ, burial will follow at Beth El Cemetery 735 Forest Avenue, Paramus, NJ