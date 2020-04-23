|
|
Alexander Victor Olin
Clifton - Alexander Victor Olin was born in Clifton on V-J Day, August 15, 1945, and died on Good Friday, April 10, 2020 at age 74. His parents were Alexander & Mary Olin. His father, Alexander, was a World War I Veteran and courier, Mary was a waitress at Giuliano's Restaurant on Van Houten Avenue in Clifton. He is survived by his brother James. Alex attended Public School #13 in the Athenia section of Clifton, and his interests were music and a love of fishing. His one adventure was a trip to California in 1963. Every life has lessons to be learned, there is good in everyone. We should learn to appreciate our blessings especially in these uncertain times and hold back from judgement, leave that to God.
Arrangements were private under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Alexander was laid to rest at East Ridgelawn Cemetery in Clifton. www.ShookFH.com