Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander Olin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander Victor Olin


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alexander Victor Olin Obituary
Alexander Victor Olin

Clifton - Alexander Victor Olin was born in Clifton on V-J Day, August 15, 1945, and died on Good Friday, April 10, 2020 at age 74. His parents were Alexander & Mary Olin. His father, Alexander, was a World War I Veteran and courier, Mary was a waitress at Giuliano's Restaurant on Van Houten Avenue in Clifton. He is survived by his brother James. Alex attended Public School #13 in the Athenia section of Clifton, and his interests were music and a love of fishing. His one adventure was a trip to California in 1963. Every life has lessons to be learned, there is good in everyone. We should learn to appreciate our blessings especially in these uncertain times and hold back from judgement, leave that to God.

Arrangements were private under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Alexander was laid to rest at East Ridgelawn Cemetery in Clifton. www.ShookFH.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexander's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -