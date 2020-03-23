Resources
Ridgewood - Alexander W. Cairns, 75, passed away March 20, 2020 of melanoma. Alex was born in New York City and raised in Nyack, NY. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in engineering from NYU, and he served for four years in the Navy. Alex worked in the early days of the data processing field. He later became a royalty accountant at Lawrence Erlbaum Associates. After 25 years with H&R Block, his last job was at Intuit as an IRS Enrolled Agent. He also volunteered as a preparer with AARP Tax-Aide. Alex is survived by his wife Dusanka Cairns with whom he traveled the world, brother Christopher Cairns, and sister-in-law Kathleen Cairns. He was a devoted family member and a kind friend who participated fully and enthusiastically in life. He was a good and remarkable person in so many ways. Services will be private with Feeney Funeral Home, and interment will be at Valleau Cemetery in Ridgewood. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Wayne Animal Shelter, Attention Cats, 201 Pompton Plains Crossroads, Wayne, NJ 07470.
