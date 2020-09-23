Alexander W. Dever
Bergenfield - Alexander W Dever, 91, of Bergenfield passed away on September 22, 2020. He was a retired Serviceman for PSE&G, Hackensack. He loved reading and studying history and later in life enjoyed traveling and playing golf. Devoted husband of the late Mary Carr Dever and Gail Dever. Beloved father of the late Paul Dever, Lisa Golon and her husband Frank, Brian Dever and his wife Laurie and Nancy Hofmann. Loving grandfather of David, Christopher, Michael, Megan, Daniel and Nicholas and great grandfather of Lucas, Tyler and Austin. Dear brother of the late Richard and Raymond Dever. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Friday from 12-1PM with a funeral service at 1PM. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Children's Cancer Institute, 30 Prospect Ave., Hackensack, NJ 07601. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com