1/
Alexander W. Dever
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alexander's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alexander W. Dever

Bergenfield - Alexander W Dever, 91, of Bergenfield passed away on September 22, 2020. He was a retired Serviceman for PSE&G, Hackensack. He loved reading and studying history and later in life enjoyed traveling and playing golf. Devoted husband of the late Mary Carr Dever and Gail Dever. Beloved father of the late Paul Dever, Lisa Golon and her husband Frank, Brian Dever and his wife Laurie and Nancy Hofmann. Loving grandfather of David, Christopher, Michael, Megan, Daniel and Nicholas and great grandfather of Lucas, Tyler and Austin. Dear brother of the late Richard and Raymond Dever. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Friday from 12-1PM with a funeral service at 1PM. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Children's Cancer Institute, 30 Prospect Ave., Hackensack, NJ 07601. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved