Services
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
(973) 478-2500
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
Interment
Following Services
Alexandra J. Laskowski Obituary
Alexandra J. Laskowski

Saddle Brook - Alexandra J. Laskowski, age 72, lifetime resident of Saddle Brook passed on August 1, 2019. Alexandra was the loving daughter of the late Adam and Hilda Laskowski and sister of the late Beverly and Adam Laskowski. Alexandra is survived by her nieces Regina Barrale and her husband Frank, Pamela Coyle, Amy Laskowski and her nephew Christopher Marafiote and his wife Michele.

Alexandra worked for Amloid Toy Factory in Saddle Brook for over 30 years. After working at Amloid she worked as a nurses aide at Prospect Heights Care Center.

Funeral services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street Saddle Brook, NJ. Visiting hours at funeral home on Tuesday, August 6th from 10:30am-12:30pm, with prayer services to begin at 12:30. Interment to immediately follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook.
