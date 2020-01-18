|
Alexandra "Sandra" Kozdeba, RN, 99, of Clifton, passed away on January 17, 2020. Born in Passaic, she lived most of her life in Clifton. A parishioner of St. Joseph's RC Church, Passaic, Sandra, a Registered Nurse, was an Operating Room Supervisor for Beth Israel Hospital, Passaic, and later worked for the Passaic Health Department for 10 years.
Beloved wife of the late Alfred. Devoted mother of Paul and his wife Nina of Little Falls. Loving grandmother of Andrew. Dear sister of Bernice Bizub of Monroeville, PA.
Funeral Friday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10 AM at St. Joseph's RC Church, Passaic. Interment, Crest Haven Memorial Park, Clifton. Visiting Thursday 3-6 PM at the funeral home.