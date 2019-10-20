Services
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
(973) 942-2144
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexandru Tastaman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexandru Tastaman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alexandru Tastaman Obituary
Alexandru Tastaman

Temecula, CA - Alexandru Tastaman,52, of Temecula, CA passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. He was born in Bucharest, Romania and came to the United States in 1983 and settled in Reading, PA and lived in Haledon, NJ before moving to Temecula in 1998. He was an Electronics Technician for Motorola in San Diego, CA. He is survived by his parents, Constantin and Maranda Tastaman, his wife Elena Tastaman and his sister Teodora Tastaman. Funeral service on Thursday at 10 AM at DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ. Interment, Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. Visiting on Wednesday from 5-9 PM. www.delozito.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexandru's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now