Temecula, CA - Alexandru Tastaman,52, of Temecula, CA passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. He was born in Bucharest, Romania and came to the United States in 1983 and settled in Reading, PA and lived in Haledon, NJ before moving to Temecula in 1998. He was an Electronics Technician for Motorola in San Diego, CA. He is survived by his parents, Constantin and Maranda Tastaman, his wife Elena Tastaman and his sister Teodora Tastaman. Funeral service on Thursday at 10 AM at DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ. Interment, Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. Visiting on Wednesday from 5-9 PM. www.delozito.com