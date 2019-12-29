|
|
Alexy Bidnik, Jr.
Clifton - Alexy Bidnik, Jr., 85, of Clifton, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. Born in Passaic, Mr. Bidnik resided in Clifton for almost all of his life. He earned a Bachelor's degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Rutherford after graduating from Clifton High School. Before his retirement, Mr. Bidnik was the publisher of the North Jersey Prospector newspaper of Clifton and three other newspapers in the area.
Mr. Bidnik was very active in the Clifton political scene for many years. He had been appointed to the President's Committee for Military Appointments and had been a legislative aide for New Jersey senators and assemblymen. His long standing coverage of the New York Yankees led him to many lasting friendships within the organization.
Survivors include: his beloved wife of 48 years, Blanche (nee Kubat); his "favorite son" Anatoly Razumov and his siblings; one sister, Sonia Gartner and her husband, Edward of Wyckoff; two nephews, Edward Gartner and Tim Gartner; several grandnieces and grandnephews; and many cousins.
Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Parastas on Wednesday. Funeral services will be held Thursday 10:30 am at the funeral home followed by the entombment at Garden of Memories Mausoleum in Washington Twp. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Boys and Girls Club of Clifton at www.bgcclifton.org or 822 Clifton Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07013. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions or online condolences.