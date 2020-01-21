|
Alfonsa Caravello
Garfield - CARAVELLO, Alfonsa "Frances" (nee Amorelli), age 81, of Garfield, died on January 20, 2020. Frances was born and raised in Alessandria della Rocca, Sicily-Italy for 13 years, emigrating to the United States 1951. She lived in Lodi for 22 years settling in Garfield 46 years ago. She was a seamstress over 41 years retiring in 1997 from Supreme Pants in Garfield and she was a member of the I.L.G.W.U - Passaic Local 158. Frances was very active in her community where she was a parishioner of Mt. Virgin Church, a member of UNICO, the Catholic War Veterans Women's Auxiliary, the Women's Club and the AARP, all of Garfield. She loved traveling and especially enjoyed her 2018 trip to Italy with her grandchildren and niece Marie. Frances is predeceased by her devoted and loving husband of 58 years, John in 2015, and three siblings, Salvatore Amorelli, Marianna Paternostro, and Angelina Romano. She is survived by three beloved sons, Joseph Caravello (Halina), Vincent Caravello (Jeannine), John Caravello (Ellen), three cherished grandchildren, Matthew, Katelyn, and Amanda, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visiting Thursday 3 to 8 pm. The funeral is Friday, January 24, 2020, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10 am followed by a 11 am mass at Our Lady of Mt. Virgin Church, Garfield. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery Lodi. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mt. Virgin Church or Garfield UNICO. The Caravello family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com