|
|
Alfonsa (Nee Antonellis) Lanz
On Good Friday, April 10,2020. Born in N.Y.C. to Loreto and Louise Antonellis. Before marrying, she was an operator for AT&T. She met her husband, Philip, and married on May 19, 1946, in Manhattan. In 1958, they moved to Bergenfield, NJ.
In 1966, at the age of 39, she was widowed and left with three children. She went to work at The Florence Shop, in charge of the receiving department. There, she cultivated many friendships. After her children were grown, she enjoyed traveling with "The Florence Shop Girls", as they called themselves. She was a talented seamstress, and knitter. Family and friends yearly anticipated the delivery of her hand stitched Christmas ornaments. She was a voracious reader and always had music playing softly in her home. She loved spending time with her family and friends, but as some of the family moved across the country, she would keep in touch with a call or hopping on her computer.
In 1997, she moved to Lakewood, to be near the beach she loved. She finally gave up her driver's license at the age of 91, when she moved to Cape Coral, Florida. Last year, she moved to Inwood, WV, to live with her daughter, Janet and be near six of her great-grandchildren.
At the age of 93, she still had places she wanted to see. She was looking forward to a European river cruise, in July and traveling to Scotland with her two daughters in the fall, an early 94th birthday celebration, to trace the steps of the book series "Outlander". She enjoyed life - dancing many dances at grandson, Philip's wedding, in May 2018.
She is survived by her three children; Janet Opp (Karl), Barbara Rose (George), and Philip (Jeanne). Four grandchildren; Holly Otworth Weathers, Daniel Opp (Lisa), Kim Opp Welge (Sean), and Philip Lanz, Jr.(Grace). Nine great-grandchildren; Joshua and Naomi Rose, and Luther Weathers; Kaylee, Ryan and Alyssa Opp; Devon, Megan and Logan Welge. A great-great granddaughter, Gypsy and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, parents, brothers, Peter and Maurice Antonellis and her granddaughter, Kathryn Anne Lanz.
She will be greatly missed and always loved
Burial will be at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. Due to COVID19, a Celebration of Life Service, will be held at a later date.