Alfonse Barone
Garfield - Barone, Alfonse, 89 of Garfield, passed away on September 17, 2019. Beloved husband to Jeannette (Russo) Barone. Dear brother to Nick DiPaolo & his wife Patricia & the late Michael Barone. He is also survived by many cousins, nephews, nieces and grand nieces and nephews.
Alfonse was born in Passaic and lived in Garfield all of his life. He was a Korean Conflict and Vietnam War Veteran of the United States Navy and was a self-employed Carpenter. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Virgin RC Church in Garfield.
Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton on Saturday at 9:45 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mt. Virgin RC Church at 10: 30 AM. Entombment at St. Mary's Cemetery. Visiting Friday from 2-4 PM & 7-9 PM. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to - - 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at
