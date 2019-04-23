|
|
Alfonso L. Pinal
Wantage - Pinal, Alfonso L. age 97 of Wantage, formerly of Wayne, at rest in Newton on April 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Sylvia M. (nee Corbo) Pinal (2003). Loving father of Linda J. Nugnes and her husband Rich of Wantage. Dear brother of the late Emilio Pinal, the late Telbina Roman and the late Eleanor De Burgos. Grandfather of Rick M. Nugnes and his wife Lesley and Tara J. Judd and her husband Seth. Great-grandfather of Chase Nugnes, Brady Judd, Lilly Nugnes, Garrett Judd and Hudson Judd. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Born in Newark, he lived most of his life in Wayne. He was an Electronic Supervisor for Western Electric, Kearney for many years before retiring. He was a member of St. Mary's Knights of Columbus, Paterson and the Passaic Valley Elks Lodge #2111, Totowa. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa, on Thursday at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at Our Lady of Pompeii R.C. Church, Paterson at 10:00 AM. Entombment at Laurel Grove Mausoleum, Totowa. Friends may visit Wednesday 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 PM. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.