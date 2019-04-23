Services
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Pompeii R.C. Church
Paterson, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfonso Pinal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfonso L. Pinal

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alfonso L. Pinal Obituary
Alfonso L. Pinal

Wantage - Pinal, Alfonso L. age 97 of Wantage, formerly of Wayne, at rest in Newton on April 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Sylvia M. (nee Corbo) Pinal (2003). Loving father of Linda J. Nugnes and her husband Rich of Wantage. Dear brother of the late Emilio Pinal, the late Telbina Roman and the late Eleanor De Burgos. Grandfather of Rick M. Nugnes and his wife Lesley and Tara J. Judd and her husband Seth. Great-grandfather of Chase Nugnes, Brady Judd, Lilly Nugnes, Garrett Judd and Hudson Judd. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Born in Newark, he lived most of his life in Wayne. He was an Electronic Supervisor for Western Electric, Kearney for many years before retiring. He was a member of St. Mary's Knights of Columbus, Paterson and the Passaic Valley Elks Lodge #2111, Totowa. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa, on Thursday at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at Our Lady of Pompeii R.C. Church, Paterson at 10:00 AM. Entombment at Laurel Grove Mausoleum, Totowa. Friends may visit Wednesday 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 PM. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now