Alfonso M. Dominianni

Woodland Park - Alfonso M. Dominianni, 93, of Woodland Park, passed away on July 16, 2020. Alfonso was born in Sant' Andrea Jonio, Calabria, Italy to the late Paolo and Vittoria Dominianni. After immigrating to America, Alfonso proudly served as a member of the United States Army during the Korean War from 1950-1953. He later worked for many years in the deli department of supermarkets and then at locally owned delis before his retirement. Alfonso was the adored husband of Maria Teresa (Speziale) Dominianni; the treasured father of Paul Dominianni and his wife Beth of Easton, CT, and Robert Dominianni and Gina Dominianni of Woodland Park and the grandfather of Michael Dominianni. He was the dear brother of Mario Dominianni and Dora Dominianni of Italy and was predeceased by his sisters Teresa Albanese, Bruna Sama, and Antoinette Greco of Italy. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. All services will be private at Santangelo Funeral Home, Woodland Park. Memorial donations for Alfonso may be sent to the NJ Veterans Home, 1 Veterans Way, Paramus, NJ 07652 where he spent the last 6 years of his life. www.santangelofuneral.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Santangelo Funeral Home
