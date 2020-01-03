Services
Hunt Stellato Funeral Home
1601 Palisade Avenue
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-1202
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hunt Stellato Funeral Home
1601 Palisade Avenue
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hunt Stellato Funeral Home
1601 Palisade Avenue
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Hunt Stellato Funeral Home
1601 Palisade Avenue
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Madonna Church on the Hill
Resources
Alfonso Morgillo

Alfonso Morgillo Obituary
Alfonso Morgillo

Fort Lee - Morgillo, Alfonso, 96, of Fort Lee, New Jersey passed away on Thursday, January 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Teresa (nee Perrotta) Morgillo. Loving father of Carmen, Joann, and the late Doreen. Cherished grandfather of Christopher & his wife Jill and Danielle & her husband Sean. Adored great-grandfather of Oliver. Dear brother of the late Vincenza. Mr. Morgillo was born in Syracuse, NY and was educated at the University of Naples in Italy and City College in New York. He was a member of the Fort Lee Planning Board and Democratic Party. Alfonso was a past-president of the Fort Lee Chapter of Unico National and the Leonardo DaVinci Society. After he retired from his career as a Teacher at the Brooklyn Technical High School, he enjoyed traveling and listening to the Opera, he could be heard singing whenever in a good mood. Funeral Monday 10AM from the Hunt-Stellato Funeral Home, 1601 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee. Funeral Mass 11AM Madonna Church on the Hill. Cremation Private. Friends will be received Sunday 2 - 4 & 6 - 8PM. Donations may be made to the , 1600 Route 22 East, Union NJ 07083. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.
