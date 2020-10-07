Alfred A. Lemme
Alfred A. Lemme, 93, died October 6, 2020. Born in Jersey City, he lived in North Arlington for the past 40 years. He worked as a business agent for Painters Local # 377 in Springfield for 28 years before retiring. He proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. Alfred was the beloved husband for73 years of Elizabeth ( nee Barrett ); the devoted father of Linda Reiss and her husband Martin, and Thomas Lemme; the cherished grandfather of Jonathan Reiss; the dear brother of the late Marie Palmieri, Ralph, Tony, Albert, Felix, Joseph and Charles Lemme; and the adored uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Parow Funeral Home 185 Ridge Rd., North Arlington on Friday, October 9th at 9 a.m. thence to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington for the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Entombment Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington. Visitation will be held on Thursday 2-6 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.