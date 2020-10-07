1/1
Alfred A. Lemme
Alfred A. Lemme

Alfred A. Lemme, 93, died October 6, 2020. Born in Jersey City, he lived in North Arlington for the past 40 years. He worked as a business agent for Painters Local # 377 in Springfield for 28 years before retiring. He proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. Alfred was the beloved husband for73 years of Elizabeth ( nee Barrett ); the devoted father of Linda Reiss and her husband Martin, and Thomas Lemme; the cherished grandfather of Jonathan Reiss; the dear brother of the late Marie Palmieri, Ralph, Tony, Albert, Felix, Joseph and Charles Lemme; and the adored uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Parow Funeral Home 185 Ridge Rd., North Arlington on Friday, October 9th at 9 a.m. thence to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington for the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Entombment Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington. Visitation will be held on Thursday 2-6 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
OCT
9
Funeral
09:00 AM
Parow Funeral Home
OCT
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Church
Funeral services provided by
Parow Funeral Home
185 Ridge Rd.
North Arlington, NJ 07031
