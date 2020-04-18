Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred B. Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred B. Thomas Obituary
Alfred B. Thomas

Bergenfield - Alfred B. Thomas, 94, of Bergenfield died peacefully at home on April 16.2020. He grew up in Hackensack and entered the Army in February, 1944, a senior in Hackensack High, as a member of the greatest generation. He was captured at the beginning of the Battle of Bulge in December, 1944 and was interned at Stalag XIIA in Germany until April 1945 when Russian troop s liberated the Camp. After the Army he spent several years at Lafayette College and then began a 38 year career with New York Telephone (later Verizon). He retired in 1985 and became a docent at the Bergen County Zoo where he spent many happy days. In 1960 he received a camera as a gift and that set him on a new career as a professional photographer specializing in wild animals. He went on to have several one man shows, one in a New York Gallery and another at the Trenton Museum. After retirement in 1985 he became fascinated in pastel art and by self -study became a recognized artist. He leaves a wife of 68 years Joanne W. Thomas, a son Allan W. Thomas of Mt. Laurel, NJ, and a grandson Ethan R. Thomas of Boca Raton, Florida. Plans for a memorial service will be made at a better time. In lieu of flowers. Donations may be sent to the Bergenfield Museum, P.O. Box 95, Bergenfield, NJ 07621.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -