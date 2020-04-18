|
Bergenfield - Alfred B. Thomas, 94, of Bergenfield died peacefully at home on April 16.2020. He grew up in Hackensack and entered the Army in February, 1944, a senior in Hackensack High, as a member of the greatest generation. He was captured at the beginning of the Battle of Bulge in December, 1944 and was interned at Stalag XIIA in Germany until April 1945 when Russian troop s liberated the Camp. After the Army he spent several years at Lafayette College and then began a 38 year career with New York Telephone (later Verizon). He retired in 1985 and became a docent at the Bergen County Zoo where he spent many happy days. In 1960 he received a camera as a gift and that set him on a new career as a professional photographer specializing in wild animals. He went on to have several one man shows, one in a New York Gallery and another at the Trenton Museum. After retirement in 1985 he became fascinated in pastel art and by self -study became a recognized artist. He leaves a wife of 68 years Joanne W. Thomas, a son Allan W. Thomas of Mt. Laurel, NJ, and a grandson Ethan R. Thomas of Boca Raton, Florida. Plans for a memorial service will be made at a better time. In lieu of flowers. Donations may be sent to the Bergenfield Museum, P.O. Box 95, Bergenfield, NJ 07621.