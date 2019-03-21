|
Alfred Coda
Cliffside Park - Coda, Alfred age 102 of Cliffside Park passed away on March 15, 2019. He was born in NYC on 12/2/1916 to the late Louis and Lena Coda. A WW II veteran, he is predeceased by his wife Grace (nee Clark) in April 2013, his grandson, sister and brother. Survived by his seven children and sons-and daughters-in-law, 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Also, his 4 brothers, sisters-in law and many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be offered at Epiphany RC Church, Cliffside Park, NJ on March 23rd at 10am. Please meet at church. Entombment Madonna Cemetery, Mausoleum, Fort Lee. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Epiphany Community Food Pantry 247 Knox Ave., Cliffside Park, NJ 07010 in his memory. Vorheesingwersen.com