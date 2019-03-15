Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Mother of the Church
Woodcliff Lake, NJ
View Map
Woodcliff Lake - Alfred DeStefano, 97, of Woodcliff Lake, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was born in New York City to Louis and Lillian DeStefano. Beloved husband of Jennie DeStefano. Devoted father of Jon DeStefano (Patty) of Langhorne, PA and Paul DeStefano of River Vale, NJ. He is predeceased by his daughter Victoria. Loving grandfather of Matthew, Grace Christou (Mike), Regina, Michael, Dillon and Paul. Cherished great grandfather of Hadley and Lucia. Dear brother of Daniel DeStefano. He is predeceased by his two sisters and his two brothers. Alfred was a parishioner of Our Lady Mother of the Church, Woodcliff Lake, NJ where he was a member of the choir. He was a Navy Veteran of World War II serving on the U.S. Battleship Pennsylvania and a member of American Legion Post # 162, Hillsdale, NJ. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Sunday, March 17 from 3-7PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Alfred's life and faith will be held at Our Lady Mother of the Church, Woodcliff Lake, NJ on Monday, March 18 at 10AM. Interment will follow at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes, NJ.

