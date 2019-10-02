Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
238 Columbia Avenue
Cliffside Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
Alfred E. Spiro Obituary
Alfred E. Spiro

Fort Lee - Spiro, Alfred Efthim of Fort Lee, passed away on Sunday September 29, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Carolyn Spiro, and devoted son, Christopher Spiro. He was a cherished brother to Theodore Spiro, son-in-law to Sophie Barnes, brother-in-law to Emmett Barnes, Dr. Patricia Barnes and Roger Dorband, and uncle to Joyce Barnes and Lorraine Barnes. Alfred leaves behind many other relatives and dear friends. Born August 20, 1940, Alfred was the son of the late Christ and Anna Spiro and grew up in Union City, NJ. He was a graduate of Columbia University and Fordham Law School, NY. Alfred was an attorney, spending most of his career in the US Treasury Department. In retirement, Alfred was a Commissioner on the Fort Lee Housing Authority. He loved cars, reading, music, and visiting the state of Maine. The family will receive their friends on Thursday 3-5 & 7-9 PM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". Orthodox Christian Memorial (panikhida) at 8 PM. All are asked to Assemble Friday in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 238 Columbia Avenue, Cliffside Park, at 10:00 AM. Burial to follow at the Hilltop Cemetery, 18 Hilltop Road, Mendham, NJ 07945. In memory of Alfred, donations to any charitable organization are greatly appreciated. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frank patti.com
