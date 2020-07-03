1/
Alfred Edwards
Alfred Edwards

Franklin Lakes - EDWARDS, Alfred of Franklin Lakes passed away on July 1, 2020 at the age of 75. Born in Paterson, NJ, he lived in Franklin Lakes his entire life. Prior to his retirement Alfred was a custodian at Heights Elementary School. He loved interacting with the students who called him "Mr. Al". The Mr. Al Kindness Award was given to a deserving 5th grader every spring in honor of him. He was a passionate Philadelphia Eagles fan.

Loving cousin of Norman and Diane Winters and their children Laura Winters Huebner and Michael Winters, and Connie and John Fuchs and their daughter Amy Gress.

Predeceased by his loving companion Bernadette Brady and survived by Bernadette's children Debbie Mackey and her husband Dwayne and their daughter Kaylyn, and Michael Brady and his wife Linda and their children Megan, Brianna, and Mckayla.

Caring uncle of Kenny Hand and his wife Audrey

Predeceased by his mother Sadie Predmore Edwards, his sister Doris Hand and her husband David

The family will receive family and friends on Tuesday from 4-8PM at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes.

Interment will be held privately

The family requests donations be made in Alfred's memory to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
