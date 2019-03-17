|
|
Alfred F. Basile Jr.
Palm Beach Gardens, FL - BASILE, ALFRED F. Jr., 84 of Palm Beach Gardens Florida, formerly of Hackensack, passed away on Friday March 15, 2019. Prior to retirement he worked for IBM of Paramus for many years. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. Beloved husband of Joan B. (nee Barth). Loving father of Sharon Acaster, Carol Carollo and her husband Joseph, Edward, Michael and Patrick Basile. Cherished grandfather of Ashley, Allie, Christina, Samantha, Aiden and Hunter. A prayer service will be held on Tuesday March 19th at 10:00AM at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, with burial following at Maple Grove Park Cemetery, Hackensack. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5:00 - 9:00PM for visitation. In lieu of Flowers please make a donation in Alfred's memory to: , 20 Mercer Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601. To send condolences, get directions or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com