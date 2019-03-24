Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
George Washington Memorial Park
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Alfred Greenwald Obituary
Alfred Greenwald

Gilbert, AZ - Alfred Greenwald of Gilbert, AZ, formerly of Paramus, NJ passed away on Friday, March 15th. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia, his sister Pauline, his brother Edward and wife Olga and many nieces and nephews. Before retiring he was a co-owner of Cliffside Body Corp. in Fairview, NJ. He was a champion pigeon flyer and member of Bergen County Pigeon Club. Visitation will be held at Vander Plaat Funeral Home on Farview Ave., Paramus from 5 to 8 PM on Monday, March 25. Interment on Tuesday, March 26th at 10 AM at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
