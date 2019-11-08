|
|
Alfred J. Norman
Oradell - Alfred J. Norman, 89, of Oradell, NJ, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on November 6, 2019. Beloved husband of 46 years to Janice B. (née Gash). Loving father of James Norman and his wife Sue and Cynthia Lange and her husband Paul. Cherished grandfather of Catherine Lange Crowder.
Alfred was born in Englewood, NJ to Alice (née Verden) and Joseph Norman. He was a proud Navy veteran serving during the Korean Conflict, and was an engineer with New Jersey Bell of Parsippany.
At Al's request, there will be no service. But whenever you hear the song, "Old Cape Cod" or see a sign, "Cape Cod 22 Miles", think of him, 'cause that's where he'll be—golfing and fishing on ole Cape Cod—happy forevermore. Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, River Edge; www.beaugardmcknight.com.