Alfred John Munn
Elon - Alfred John Munn, 88, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019, at his home. He was born April 27, 1931, in Hackensack, NJ to the late Alfred James and Pauline Ann Ronner Munn and was married to Helen King Munn for 64 years.
Alfred served in the US Army during the Korean War and retired from Walter Kidde. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Elon, he and his wife enjoyed square dancing and were former members of Shallow Ford Squares, Foot & Fiddle, C&C Rounds and the Greensboro Rounds. He enjoyed building and fixing things and helping others. He would teach others how to fix things as well.
He is survived by his wife; a daughter Lynn Ann Regan; a son Warren Munn and wife Suzzane; grandchildren, Nicholas Munn, Christopher Munn and partner Emili Evans and a great-granddaughter Evelyn Munn.
The service to celebrate his life will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the United Methodist Church in Wayne.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Elon, 1620 Westbrook Ave., Elon, NC 27244.
