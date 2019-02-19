|
Alfred Kotkin
- - Alfred (Al) Kotkin, age 71, passed into eternal life peacefully and suddenly at his wife's side on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Broward Health North in Pompano Beach, Florida. Born in Jersey City. Alfred worked as a quality control manager / fabric converter for Schreiber Corp in New York City. He graduated from Cliffside Park High School and FDU in Teaneck. Alfred served proudly in the Army Reserve during Vietnam War. He was a Trustee Member of Ridgefield School Board, baseball coach and a member of Cliffside Park "Omega Men". His devotion, dedication and love for his catholic faith, various works of mercy was a reflection to the type of man Al was. He was also a Eucharistic minister, Lector, visiting the homebound, leading bible studies, praying for the unborn, being a prayer warrior for all his friends, a co-worker with Sisters of Life, a friend to the Friars of the Renewal. A remarkable and genuine person.
He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife Joann Kotkin (Picca), children Jeff Kotkin, and wife Jody (Weinberg) and their children Leah and Gavin from Framingham, MA, Andy Kotkin, and his wife Diane (Accurso) and their children Hannah, Michael, and Evan from Frederick, MD, Jen Kotkin and her husband Erik Egol from Half Moon Bay, CA; Adam Kotkin and his wife Masha (Bolotinsky) and their children Sophia and Maya from Amman, Jordan; Megan Repoff and her husband Stephen and their children Samantha and Charles from Medfield, MA. His three loving brothers, Stan Kotkin and his wife Elaine from Naples, FL, Victor Kotkin and his wife Gail from North Bergen, NJ and Bob Kotkin and his wife Deborah from Santa Barbara, CA as well as many nieces, nephews and in-laws.
His cherished and fondest memories with his children and grandchildren were of Bear Mountain, attending the Nutcracker, fishing at Hudson County Park, being the best baseball coach and most recently, being retired and spending time with family at his home on Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg in MA fishing and boating.
The Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, February 22, 2019, 11AM at St. Ann's RC Church, Hoboken. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019, 2pm-4pm and 7pm-9pm at the Failla-McKnight Memorial Home, Hoboken. Cremation will be private. On March 1, 2019 a mass is scheduled at 12:10pm, Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral, 263 Mulberry Street, NYC.
Memorial donations to any of the following worthy causes will be appreciated by the family:
Sister of Life, 38 Montebello Road, Suffern, NY 10901
St. Ann's Church, 704 Jefferson Street, Hoboken, Nj 07030
Community of Franciscan Friars of the Renewal, PO Box 912, Bronx, NY
Jimmy Fund @ Dana Farber, Boston, MA
- online or local office