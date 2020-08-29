Alfred M Greco
Township Of Washington - Greco, Alfred M., 89, of Township Of Washington, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, August 28th, 2020. Alfred is survived by his beloved wife Carolyn; his children Eugene and his wife Joanne, Theresa Stroud and her husband Bill, Michelle Greco Henley and her husband AJ and Anthony and his wife Kristen; his six grandchildren: Danielle Stroud, Ryan Stroud, Taylor Greco, Anthony (AJ) Greco, Michael Rocco Greco and Gabriella (Gabby) Greco. Alfred was a proud naval veteran of the Korean War, spending many years upon his return from service in the printing industry, most recently as a lithography stripper and a plumbing salesman at Home Depot for 23 years. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home on Monday, August 31st from 5-9PM. A Mass celebrating Alfred's life and faith will be held at Our Lady Of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Township Of Washington, NJ on Tuesday, September 1st at 10AM with entombment at Garden Of Memories in Township Of Washington, NJ to follow. Memorial contributions can be made in Alfred's name to the Parkinson's Foundation.