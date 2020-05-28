Alfred Nicolas Faison
Englewood - Was born on 08/14/1929 in Englewood NJ and attended Englewood school system while resting in his home with loved ones "AL" received his angel wings at the age of 90 12:00 am on 05/23/20.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 28 to May 29, 2020.