Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's R. C. Church
Alfred P. Campo Obituary
Alfred P. Campo

Fort Lee - Campo, Alfred age 93, lifelong resident of Fort Lee, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019. The son of the late Peter and Albina Campomenosi. Alfred served in the Army during World War II in France in a Mortar Battalion. Alfred graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1950, after earning a degree in Civil Engineering, and went on to earn his MBA in Business Administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, New York Giants, his Alma Mater Notre Dame, traveling and fine dining. Beloved husband of the late Catherine Mary nee: Arezzi. Devoted father of Bruce Campo and his wife Patricia, Peter Campo, Sue Ann Campo-Baietti and her husband Richard. Cherished grandfather of Andrew Coviello, Richard (RJ) Baietti, Matthew, Michelle and David Campo. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Sunrise Assisted Living of Edgewater, NJ and the staff at Valley Hospice for their outstanding care. The family will receive their friends on Friday 3:00 - 5:00 PM and Friday 7:00 - 9:00 PM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Saturday at 9:30 AM for the celebration of his funeral mass in St. John's R. C. Church at 10:00 AM. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
