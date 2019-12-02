Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Carney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred P. Carney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred P. Carney Obituary
Alfred P. Carney

Hackensack - Alfred P. Carney, age 91, of Hackensack formerly of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Born in New York City to the late Mary and Patrick A. Carney.

Al was an Army veteran of the Korean War and a recipient of the Korean Service Medal and two Bronze Service Stars and was a member of the V.F.W. Post 4591 in Hasbrouck Heights. He was a graduate of Manhattan College where he received his Bachelors Degree. Before retiring in 1990, he was a Contract Administrator for Consolidated Edison in New York City. Previously, Al worked at his family business, Carney's Wines and Liquors in New York City.

Beloved husband of sixty-four years to Mary (nee Gray) Carney. Devoted father of Patricia Carney, Jeanne Carney, Thomas Carney and his wife Susan and Marie Cook and her husband Michael. Dear brother of the late Veronica Carney and Eileen Stuhlman. Best grandpa and Pops of Billy Anderson and his wife Amy, Michelle Anderson Maloney and her husband Jason, Brennan Cook, Patrick Carney, Aidan Cook and James Carney. Cherished great grandfather of Luke Anderson. Also survived by his numerous nieces & nephews.

Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Friday, December 6th at 10 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 11 AM. Interment following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Visitation Thursday, December 5th from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to (HIP) Heightened Independence and Progress 131 Main St. Suite 120 Hackensack, NJ 07601 or to Corpus Christi R.C. Church 218 Washington Pl. Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -