Hackensack - Alfred P. Carney, age 91, of Hackensack formerly of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Born in New York City to the late Mary and Patrick A. Carney.
Al was an Army veteran of the Korean War and a recipient of the Korean Service Medal and two Bronze Service Stars and was a member of the V.F.W. Post 4591 in Hasbrouck Heights. He was a graduate of Manhattan College where he received his Bachelors Degree. Before retiring in 1990, he was a Contract Administrator for Consolidated Edison in New York City. Previously, Al worked at his family business, Carney's Wines and Liquors in New York City.
Beloved husband of sixty-four years to Mary (nee Gray) Carney. Devoted father of Patricia Carney, Jeanne Carney, Thomas Carney and his wife Susan and Marie Cook and her husband Michael. Dear brother of the late Veronica Carney and Eileen Stuhlman. Best grandpa and Pops of Billy Anderson and his wife Amy, Michelle Anderson Maloney and her husband Jason, Brennan Cook, Patrick Carney, Aidan Cook and James Carney. Cherished great grandfather of Luke Anderson. Also survived by his numerous nieces & nephews.
Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Friday, December 6th at 10 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 11 AM. Interment following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Visitation Thursday, December 5th from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to (HIP) Heightened Independence and Progress 131 Main St. Suite 120 Hackensack, NJ 07601 or to Corpus Christi R.C. Church 218 Washington Pl. Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com