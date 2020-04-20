|
Alfred Paul Dillon
Clifton - Dillon, Alfred Paul age 82 of Clifton at rest in Clifton on April 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Anna (nee Kascirowicz) Dillon of Clifton. Loving father of Raymond Dillon & his wife Tracy and the late Kevin Dillon (1997). Grandfather of Kate Dillon. Also survived by brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews. Born in Paterson, he lived in Haskell before moving to Clifton. He was a Printer for Hoffmann La Roche, Totowa for 30 years before retiring. Alfred was also a school bus driver for the Clifton Board of Education. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety and the current mandate of social distancing, all funeral services were private. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Autism Society of America 6110 Executive Blvd, Suite 305 Rockville, MD 2085, would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.