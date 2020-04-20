Services
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Dillon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Paul Dillon


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred Paul Dillon Obituary
Alfred Paul Dillon

Clifton - Dillon, Alfred Paul age 82 of Clifton at rest in Clifton on April 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Anna (nee Kascirowicz) Dillon of Clifton. Loving father of Raymond Dillon & his wife Tracy and the late Kevin Dillon (1997). Grandfather of Kate Dillon. Also survived by brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews. Born in Paterson, he lived in Haskell before moving to Clifton. He was a Printer for Hoffmann La Roche, Totowa for 30 years before retiring. Alfred was also a school bus driver for the Clifton Board of Education. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety and the current mandate of social distancing, all funeral services were private. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Autism Society of America 6110 Executive Blvd, Suite 305 Rockville, MD 2085, would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -