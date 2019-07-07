Services
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
(973) 942-2144
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
East Stroudsburg - ALFRED R. EDEL, 84, most recently of East Stroudsburg, Pa., died May 25, 2019 at Newton Medical Center, Newton, N.J.

Born and raised in Paterson, Alfred was a Central High School graduate and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

The longtime Haledon resident was a mechanical engineer at John Royle & Sons, Paterson/Pompton Lakes for more than 45 years.

Alfred was predeceased by his wife, Irene Caskey Edel, who died April 5, 2019; and a sister, Ruth Klein Muccio of Woodland Park.

He is survived by his son Raymond Edel (Kathryn Edel) of Clifton; a son, John Edel of Garfield; a daughter Joan Edel Murchio (Willy Murchio) of Shohola, Pa.; and beloved granddaughter Paulina Edel of Clifton.

Alfred was a longtime volunteer of the Haledon Police Athletic League and a member of The Veteran Club, Haledon.

Memorial Visiting will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13 at DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, Inc., 265 Belmont Ave., Haledon.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, N.J. 07860. www.delozito.com
