Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Closter - Alfred Robert Anderson, 74 passed away August 21, 2019. He is survived by his fiancée Judith, his sons Eric and his wife Lina, Brian and his husband Michael and grandchildren Ethan and Emma, and his sister Judith. In his early years Alfred was a captain in the United States Air force, owned his own business Gene Hacker's Camera Shop and most recently he was working with his son at Alexander Anderson Real Estate Group. Family and friends are welcome to visit at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell on Saturday, August 24 from 11-1 & 3-6pm. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Bella Hacker Endowment Found of HUMC at 14 Bergen Street Hackensack NJ 07601.
