Alfred S. Galdi
Alfred S. Galdi, age 90 passed away on Tuesday June 23, 2020. Born in his childhood home in Teaneck NJ, he had also resided in River Vale NJ before moving to Green Township NJ in 1990, and then to Newton NJ in 2017. Alfred served in the Army during the Korean War, and was stationed in the Alps of Austria. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Private First Class.
Al owned a custom furniture manufacturing and upholstery business for over three decades in Emerson NJ. It was a family business, and his wife Frances worked alongside him throughout its success. Al loved antique cars - restoring them, driving them, and talking about them to anyone who would listen. He belonged to several car clubs and organizations, and he and Fran were proud to be national judges at the largest antique auto show in Hershey PA every year.
Al was very social everywhere he went, and with everyone he met. He loved to share interesting stories of his life with anyone - even to the very end. He belonged to many township organizations, sportsman clubs, and always helped others with his mechanical and upholstery skills, including making furniture for our family's church.
Al was married to the love of his life Fran for 58 years before she passed in 2012 from Alzheimer's complications, for which Al lovingly cared for her in their home for nearly 10 years. Fran was valedictorian in high school, and Al dropped out to join "The Dukes" motorcycle group. They both were a real-life Danny Zuko/Sandra Dee match made in heaven, and no two people cared for each other more than Fran and Al.
Alfred is predeceased by his wife Frances, and daughter Renee who passed due to a car accident in 1985. He is survived by his daughter Annette (Tracy) and her husband Rick, son Scott and his wife Shelley, son David and his wife Kathy, and son Al and his wife Christine. Nine grandchildren: Ricky, Molly, Chelsea, Scotty, Rachel, Michelle, Taylor, Alyssa and Christian.
Visitation will be held Thursday June 25, 2020 from 6 to 9 PM in the Iliff - Ruggiero Funeral Home 156 Main Street (Rt. 206) Newton, NJ 07860. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday June 26, 2020 at 10:30 AM in the St. Lawrence the Martyr Roman Catholic Church #375 Main Street, Chester, NJ 07930. Immediately following the Mass Interment Services will be held in the George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery #234 Paramus Road, Paramus, NJ 07652. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his loving memory to the "Renee L. Galdi Memorial Scholarship Foundation, Inc." at 1470 Valley Road, Millington, NJ 07946. Online condolences may be offered through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.