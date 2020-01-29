|
Sorrentino, Alfred S. age 94 of Lincoln Park at rest on January 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Immaculate (Emma) Sorrentino (nee Agrusti) for 68 years. Dear father of Alfred Sorrentino, Jr. and his wife Nancy of Lincoln Park and Philip Sorrentino and his wife Elizabeth of Lincoln Park. Adoring grandfather of Christa Rizzo and her husband Anthony, Philip Sorrentino and his wife Leigh, Alfred Sorrentino and Anthony Sorrentino. Loving great-grandfather of Anthony and Dominic Rizzo. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Born in Paterson, he lived in Totowa for most of his life before recently moving to Lincoln Park. He and his brothers owned and operated Aldon Central Meat Market, Wayne, for over 30 years before retiring in 1986. Mr. Sorrentino was a parishioner of St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Lincoln Park. He was a WW II Army veteran of the 29th Infantry Division where he landed on Omaha Beach on D-Day. He received the Bronze Star, 2 Presidential Citations, and the French Legion of Honor. He was a member of the Little Falls Seniors. He enjoyed being with his family, homemade meals, a glass of red wine each night, and was an avid fan of "Judge Judy" and "The Virginian". He also enjoyed pontoon boat rides on Lake George. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Saturday at 8:45 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Lincoln Park at 9:30 AM. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Friends may visit Friday 4:00 - 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.