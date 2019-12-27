|
Alfred Sgandurra
Alfred Sgandurra, 93, died peacefully in his sleep on December 26, 2019 at Sunrise Assisted Living of Cresskill. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Grace (née Michella) in 2016 and his cherished son, Alfred, Jr. in 1973. Survived by many generations of loving nieces and nephews, and a brother-in-law, Frank Michella, of West Haverstraw, NY.
Alfred was born in New York City to Maria (née Pluchino) and Giuseppe Sgandurra. He was an Army Veteran and an active member of the Lions Club for many years. He and his wife, Grace, were long-time Dumont residents and parishioners of St. Mary's R.C. Church.
Funeral Mass Monday, December 30th, 9:30 AM, St. Mary's R.C. Church, 280 Washington Ave, Dumont. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Sunday, 2-6 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont; www.frechmcknight.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Alfred's name to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105; .