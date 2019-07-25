Services
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
7:30 AM - 8:45 AM
St Cecilias Church
Englewood, NJ
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
8:45 AM
St Cecilias Church
Englewood, NJ
Englewood - Alfred W. Carotta Jr., 69, and a lifelong resident of Englewood passed away Wednesday July 24, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Al was a 1969 graduate of Dwight Morrow High School and worked for the City of Englewood Department of Public Works for over 35 years. He was well liked by city co-workers especially "the old -timers" and will be remembered as a quiet, honest, and generous man who accepted everyone, loved his collection of movie classics, his friends from Dwight Morrow and St Cecilia, and his 6 young adult nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by father Alfred and mother Anne and is survived by brother Michael, sisters Angela (Grasso) and Catherine. Visitation at the Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr Tenafly on Friday 3-7 PM and Saturday starting at 7:30 AM. Funeral Mass Saturday 8:45 AM at St Cecilias Church Englewood. Interment Mt Carmel Cemetery Tenafly .
