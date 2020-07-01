Alfred W Iversen
Montclair - Alfred Wayland Iversen, 81, died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on June 27, 2020.
Al was born on May 27, 1939 in Perth Amboy NJ. He attended Rahway High School and graduated from Stevens Institute of Technology in 1961 with a degree in mechanical engineering and was a member of Chi Psi fraternity.
Al was an infinitely kind and generous man, and his adoring family was the absolute center of his life. He is survived by his wife of almost 56 years, Rosemary Adelizio of Orange NJ, and their three children: Jennifer Iversen, married to William Blair; Eric Iversen, married to Nicole Tschampel; and Matthew Iversen, married to Alice Anoff Iversen; as well as four grandchildren, Wyatt Blair, Aja Blair, Nelsina Iversen and Rose Iversen.
From his earliest days working at the soda counter at 10 years old, Al's passion for business, hard work and the fruits of success drove his professional life. He began his career at Railway Express in 1962 and joined W&H Conveyor Systems in 1965. In 1988, he purchased W&H and remained as President until he retired in 2007. Al loved the conveyor business and was proud of the loyal employees who remained in the company's employ for many years. He believed in encouraging and fostering the innovations of those younger than him. To that end, his nephew Jim Iversen and nephew in law, Don Betman, joined the company at his invitation and became CEO and President, respectively.
Al was an avid traveler who enjoyed many trips with Rosemary around the world including Egypt, Jordan, Russia, Scandinavia, Europe and South Africa. His favorite destination was Italy, where he spent many vacations. Through his travels, Al made lifelong friends all over the world. He organized several family vacations and loved being with his children and grandchildren.
As much as Al loved to travel, he adored his family home in Montclair NJ, where he lived for 48 years. It was always his pleasure to share the house for family parties, celebrations, and fundraisers for the many arts, education and political causes he supported. Al was a generous donor to arts and education in Montclair through the Community Foundation of NJ.
Al passionately believed in the value of education and the enduring role it played in his success. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Al may be directed to the Rosemary and Alfred Iversen Scholarship Fund at Stevens Institute of Technology payable to 'Stevens Institute of Technology' and mailed to: Stevens Institute of Technology, Office of Development, One Castle Point Terrace, Hoboken, NJ 07030
