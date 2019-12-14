|
Alfred W. Molzan
Midland Park - Alfred W. Molzan, age 95, died peacefully December 4, 2019. He was born in Clifton and had been a resident of Midland Park for the last 10 years, previously residing in Ho-Ho-Kus and Wyckoff.
Alfred grew up in Hawthorne and graduated from William Paterson University, where he played basketball for four years, with a BA and Masters Degree in Elementary Education.
Alfred served in the United States Navy during WWII aboard the Bonita submarine in the Pacific.
Alfred (known as Pop Pop to many) taught thousands of children in both Hawthorne and Ho-Ho-Kus schools. He also coached and officiated many different sports and served as the Recreation Director in Wyckoff, Oakland and Ridgewood.
Alfred was married to Babs (nee Poggi) from 1951-1978 until her death in 1978, and leaves behind three children - Karen Collard of Las Vegas, NV, Nancy Winters of Anaheim, CA and James Molzan and his wife Cindy of Allendale, NJ.
Along with his children, Alfred had six grandchildren - Devon, Ashley, Justin, Paige, Samantha and James.
Alfred was married to Hazel King from 1979 until 2007, when Hazel passed away. He had five stepchildren - Elizabeth, Pamela, Penny, Debbie and Tim - and eleven grandchildren.
Alfred was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Anna, as well as his brother, Hank, and his sisters, Florence, Anna Mae, and Dorothy.
Besides his children, stepchildren and all his grandchildren, he leaves behind a very dear friend, Claire Oliva, whom he met while living in Midland Park. Claire was a constant show of positivity and strength in his life and meant the world to him in his final years.
Pop Pop will be greatly missed by all who knew him - he had a gleaming personality, a quick wit, and always had a joke (or ten) at hand. He truly was loved by all who came into contact with him throughout his ninety-five years.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held Feb 1, 2020 at the Ho-Ho-Kus Community Church at 11AM.