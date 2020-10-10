1/1
Dr. Alfred W. Piaget Ph.D. Jr.
{ "" }
Dr. Alfred W. Piaget, Jr., PhD

Wayne - age 90, of Wayne on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Born in Paterson he was a long time Wayne resident and proud Navy Veteran. Alfred was a 1957 graduate of William Paterson College in Wayne with a degree in special education which he went on to get his doctoral degree in at the Yeshiva University in New York. He was a former professor at Rutgers University in New Brunswick and later he was the founder and COO of the Benway School in Wayne until his retirement. Dr. Piaget was very honored to have been included in the Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Dorothy (nee Tunis), his brother Bruce Piaget and his two cousins Lisa DiPeri and Patrick Molino. Relatives and friends are invited to his visiting hours on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 10:30 to 1:30 PM at Moore's Home for Funerals 1591 Alps Rd in Wayne and his interment to follow at 2:15 pm at Laurel Grove Memorial Park in Totowa, NJ. Please consider a donation to your favorite charity in Dr. Piaget's memory.






Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
10:30 - 01:30 PM
Moore's Home for Funerals
OCT
14
Interment
02:15 PM
Laurel Grove Memorial Park
