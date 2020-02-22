Services
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
(973) 345-2500
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Gerard Majella Church
501 West Broadway
Paterson, NJ
View Map
1926 - 2020
Alfredo Codispoti, 93, passed away peacefully at home on February 20, 2020. He was born in Sant'Andrea, Italy on December 29, 1926, to the late Antonio and Maria Victoria (Verano) Codispoti. Before retiring, Alfredo worked as a 58-year member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local Union #4. He was the beloved husband of Lusilla (Voci) Codispoti for over 68 years; he was the cherished father of Anthony Codispoti and his wife Angela of Coral Springs, FL and Mary Giresi and her husband George of Kinnelon. He was the adored grandfather of Danielle Codispoti-Ortiz and her husband AnibalOrtiz, Janelle Giresi and her husband Christopher Neinstedt and Victoria Giresi and her husband Richard Cartwright and he was the great grandfather of Tiana Ortiz, Sofia Neinstedt and Carlo Cartwright. Alfredo was predeceased by his sister Victoria Codispoti and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday from 4:00-8:00 pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park. A funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday at 10:00 am at St. Gerard Majella Church, 501 West Broadway, Paterson, NJ. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Paterson. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VITAS Hospice, 70 South Orange Ave., Livingston, NJ 07039. More at www.santangelofuneral.com
