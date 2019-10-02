Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Mother of the Church
Woodcliff Lake, NJ
Alice B. Burke


1924 - 2019
Alice B. Burke Obituary
Alice B. Burke

Saddle River - Alice B. Burke, 95 of Saddle River NJ, formerly of New Milford, NJ, died Friday, September 27, 2019.

Alice was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 23, 1924. She worked as an office administrator for MetLife for many years.

Alice was predeceased by Michael, her husband of 56 years in 2008; also going before her are her sisters Anna Morris, Mary Walsh and Therese O'Shea, and her brothers George, Terry and Robert Morris.

She is survived by her children Mickey (Dawn) of Haskell, NJ, Lynn Horbatuck (Hank) of Ringwood, NJ, Peter (Doreen) of Cary, NC and Terry (Letitia) of Waldwick, NJ. Also, surviving are her 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren (and a 12th on the way); her brothers Frank Morris (Grace), Bro. Roman Morris, OSF and William Morris.

The family will receive friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road., Westwood, NJ on Friday, Oct. 4 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. The Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, Oct. 5 at Our Lady Mother of the Church, Woodcliff Lake, NJ. Interment will follow in Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Eva's Village, 393 Main St., Paterson NJ 07501 (www.evasvillage.org). Becker-funeralhome.com
