Services
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
View Map
Funeral
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anthony's R.C. Church
Hawthorne, NJ
View Map
Hawthorne - Alice (nee Badaracco), age 67, of Hawthorne, on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Alice was raised in Elmwood Park until moving to Hawthorne in 1964 where she had resided for most of her life. She was a homemaker and a parishioner at St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Hawthorne. In her spare time, Alice enjoyed watching old movies and gardening. Alice was the lovely wife of William Botto for 44 years. Loving mother of Michael Botto of Hawthorne. Sister of the late John Badaracco (2000) and the late William Badaracco (2004). Sister-in-law of Diane Badaracco and Amy Furia and her husband Dominick. Aunt of Nicole, Robert, and Kristen. Great aunt of Hunter. Funeral will be departing at 9:00am on Friday, May 3, 2019 from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne for a 9:30am funeral mass at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, Hawthorne. Interment will follow at Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Fair Lawn. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Thursday, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hawthorne Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 200, Hawthorne, NJ 07506. (www.browningforshay.com)
